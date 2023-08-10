Page Industries Q1 results: Net profit falls 23% to Rs 158.35 crore, revenue declines 7.5%

Page Industries reported revenue of Rs 1,341.26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Page Industries Ltd, which makes and sells inner and sportswear under Jockey and Speedo brands, on August 10 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 158.35 crore for the June quarter of FY24, 23 percent lower from Rs 207 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue at Rs 1240 crore was 7.5 percent lower from Rs 1,341.26 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter was at Rs 241.7 crore declining by 18.8 percent. EBIDTA margin was at 19.5 percent and declined by 270 basis points YoY. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

“I am pleased to share that the initiatives taken have led to a substantiative margin recovery and the Company has reported 31 percent sequential volume growth in Q1." said V.S. Ganesh, Managing Director.

The company also declared 1st Interim Dividend 2023-24 of Rs 75 per equity share.

The company expects to grow on the back of the country’s rising population, strong purchasing power, internet penetration, and evolving fashion trends. This trend is accompanied by the accelerated growth of the middle-income population, rapid urbanization, and the increased organization of retail and online sales. An integral factor contributing to this sustained growth is the increasing migration of economy brand consumers towards premium brands.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.