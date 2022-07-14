 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Page Industries Q1 PAT seen up 1,636.4% YoY to Rs. 189.9 cr: ICICI Direct

Jul 14, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 147.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,239.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Page Industries to report net profit at Rs. 189.9 crore up 1,636.4% year-on-year (down 0.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 704.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 275.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

