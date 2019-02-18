Pagaria Energy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 75.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pagaria Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2018 down 75.52% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 5503.85% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

Pagaria Energy shares closed at 2.75 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)