Padmanabh Alloy Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.69 crore, down 7.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.69 crore in September 2021 down 7.62% from Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 112.78% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 down 85.37% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2020.