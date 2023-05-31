Padmanabh Alloy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.67 crore, up 13.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Padmanabh Alloys and Polymers are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.67 crore in March 2023 up 13.1% from Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 251.67% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 169.05% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.
Padmanabh Alloy shares closed at 37.71 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)
|Padmanabh Alloys and Polymers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.67
|9.61
|8.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.67
|9.61
|8.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.64
|7.43
|6.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.41
|0.12
|-0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.69
|0.65
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.06
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.10
|1.12
|1.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.19
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.03
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.19
|0.38
|Interest
|0.12
|0.10
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.09
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|0.09
|0.30
|Tax
|0.00
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|0.06
|0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|0.06
|0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|5.41
|5.41
|5.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.12
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.12
|0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.12
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.12
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited