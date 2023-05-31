English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Padmanabh Alloy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.67 crore, up 13.1% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Padmanabh Alloys and Polymers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.67 crore in March 2023 up 13.1% from Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 251.67% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 169.05% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

    Padmanabh Alloy shares closed at 37.71 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)

    Padmanabh Alloys and Polymers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.679.618.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.679.618.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.647.436.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.410.12-0.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.690.65
    Depreciation0.000.060.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.101.121.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.320.190.37
    Other Income0.03--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.290.190.38
    Interest0.120.100.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.410.090.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.410.090.30
    Tax0.000.030.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.410.060.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.410.060.27
    Equity Share Capital5.415.415.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.120.50
    Diluted EPS-0.010.120.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.120.50
    Diluted EPS-0.010.120.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Padmanabh Alloy #Padmanabh Alloys and Polymers #Results #Textiles - Manmade
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am