Padmanabh Alloy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.67 crore, up 13.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.67 crore in March 2023 up 13.1% from Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 251.67% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 169.05% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

Padmanabh Alloy shares closed at 37.71 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)