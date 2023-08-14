Padmanabh Alloy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore, up 16.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore in June 2023 up 16.95% from Rs. 9.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 64.56% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 70% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

Padmanabh Alloy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

Padmanabh Alloy shares closed at 25.18 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -59.58% returns over the last 6 months