Padmanabh Alloy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore, up 54.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Padmanabh Alloys and Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore in December 2022 up 54.02% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 125.31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 278.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Padmanabh Alloys and Polymers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.61 12.51 6.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.61 12.51 6.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.43 10.06 4.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.12 -0.15 0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.69 0.76 0.61
Depreciation 0.06 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.12 1.21 0.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 0.60 -0.19
Other Income -- -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 0.60 -0.18
Interest 0.10 0.09 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.09 0.51 -0.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.09 0.51 -0.25
Tax 0.03 0.14 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.06 0.37 -0.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.06 0.37 -0.26
Equity Share Capital 5.41 5.41 5.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.68 -0.47
Diluted EPS 0.12 0.68 -0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.68 -0.47
Diluted EPS 0.12 0.68 -0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited