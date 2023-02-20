Padmanabh Alloy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore, up 54.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore in December 2022 up 54.02% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 125.31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 278.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.