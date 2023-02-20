English
    Padmanabh Alloy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore, up 54.02% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Padmanabh Alloys and Polymers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore in December 2022 up 54.02% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 125.31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 278.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    Padmanabh Alloy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2021.

    Padmanabh Alloy shares closed at 50.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE)

    Padmanabh Alloys and Polymers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.6112.516.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.6112.516.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.4310.064.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.12-0.150.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.690.760.61
    Depreciation0.060.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.121.210.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.60-0.19
    Other Income----0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.60-0.18
    Interest0.100.090.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.090.51-0.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.090.51-0.25
    Tax0.030.140.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.060.37-0.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.060.37-0.26
    Equity Share Capital5.415.415.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.68-0.47
    Diluted EPS0.120.68-0.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.68-0.47
    Diluted EPS0.120.68-0.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:55 am