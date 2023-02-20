Padmanabh Alloy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore, up 54.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore in December 2022 up 54.02% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 125.31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 278.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Padmanabh Alloy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2021.

Padmanabh Alloy shares closed at 50.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE)