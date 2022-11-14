 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pact Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, down 31.05% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pact Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in September 2022 down 31.05% from Rs. 7.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 49.54% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Pact Industries shares closed at 2.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.56% returns over the last 6 months and 2.38% over the last 12 months.

Pact Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.18 2.27 7.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.18 2.27 7.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.04 0.19 0.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.97 2.08 8.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.25 -0.20 -0.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.03 0.06
Depreciation 0.02 0.09 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 0.05 -0.06
Other Income 0.06 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 0.05 -0.06
Interest 0.32 0.19 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.44 -0.14 -0.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.44 -0.14 -0.30
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.44 -0.14 -0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.44 -0.14 -0.30
Equity Share Capital 5.54 5.54 5.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.03 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.08 -- -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.03 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.08 -- -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

