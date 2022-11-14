Pact Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, down 31.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in September 2022 down 31.05% from Rs. 7.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 49.54% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Pact Industries shares closed at 2.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.56% returns over the last 6 months and 2.38% over the last 12 months.