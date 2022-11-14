English
    Pact Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, down 31.05% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pact Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in September 2022 down 31.05% from Rs. 7.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 49.54% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    Pact Industries shares closed at 2.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.56% returns over the last 6 months and 2.38% over the last 12 months.

    Pact Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.182.277.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.182.277.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.190.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.972.088.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.25-0.20-0.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.030.06
    Depreciation0.020.090.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.040.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.180.05-0.06
    Other Income0.06----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.120.05-0.06
    Interest0.320.190.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.44-0.14-0.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.44-0.14-0.30
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.44-0.14-0.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.44-0.14-0.30
    Equity Share Capital5.545.545.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.03-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.08---0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.03-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.08---0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm