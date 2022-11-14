Pact Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, down 31.05% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:53 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pact Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in September 2022 down 31.05% from Rs. 7.52 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 49.54% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
Pact Industries shares closed at 2.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.56% returns over the last 6 months and 2.38% over the last 12 months.
|Pact Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.18
|2.27
|7.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.18
|2.27
|7.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.19
|0.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.97
|2.08
|8.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|-0.20
|-0.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.09
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.05
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.06
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.05
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.32
|0.19
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.14
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|-0.14
|-0.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|-0.14
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|-0.14
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|5.54
|5.54
|5.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.03
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|--
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.03
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|--
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited