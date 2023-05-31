Pact Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore, up 232.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pact Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore in March 2023 up 232.63% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 298.28% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.
Pact Industries shares closed at 1.50 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.18% returns over the last 12 months.
|Pact Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.38
|2.10
|4.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.38
|2.10
|4.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|0.02
|0.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.92
|1.11
|3.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.28
|0.70
|0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.07
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|0.11
|-0.08
|Other Income
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|0.11
|0.30
|Interest
|0.42
|0.28
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.18
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.18
|0.17
|Tax
|0.23
|--
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|-0.18
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|-0.18
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|5.54
|5.54
|5.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.03
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.03
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.03
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.03
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited