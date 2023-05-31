English
    Pact Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore, up 232.63% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pact Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore in March 2023 up 232.63% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 298.28% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

    Pact Industries shares closed at 1.50 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.18% returns over the last 12 months.

    Pact Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.382.104.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.382.104.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.130.020.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.921.113.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.280.700.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.070.04
    Depreciation0.050.050.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.040.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.400.11-0.08
    Other Income-0.02-0.010.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.110.30
    Interest0.420.280.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.180.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.180.17
    Tax0.23--0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.26-0.180.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.26-0.180.13
    Equity Share Capital5.545.545.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.030.02
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.030.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.030.02
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.030.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
