Pact Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore, up 232.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore in March 2023 up 232.63% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 298.28% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

Pact Industries shares closed at 1.50 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.18% returns over the last 12 months.