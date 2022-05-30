Pact Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore, down 70.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore in March 2022 down 70.11% from Rs. 13.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 54.27% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 up 17.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

Pact Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

Pact Industries shares closed at 2.54 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)