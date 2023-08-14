English
    Pact Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, up 110.51% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pact Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2023 up 110.51% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2023 down 1167.09% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2023 down 1364.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    Pact Industries shares closed at 1.40 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.97% returns over the last 12 months.

    Pact Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.7913.382.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.7913.382.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.050.130.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.4812.922.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.94-0.28-0.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.040.03
    Depreciation0.030.050.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.110.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.800.400.05
    Other Income---0.02--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.800.390.05
    Interest--0.420.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.80-0.03-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.80-0.03-0.14
    Tax--0.23--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.80-0.26-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.80-0.26-0.14
    Equity Share Capital5.545.545.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-0.05-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.32-0.05--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-0.05-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.32-0.05--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pact Industries #Results #Steel - Large
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:22 pm

