Pact Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, up 110.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2023 up 110.51% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2023 down 1167.09% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2023 down 1364.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Pact Industries shares closed at 1.40 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.97% returns over the last 12 months.