Pact Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, down 68.61% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pact Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in December 2022 down 68.61% from Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 261.38% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 56.76% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

Pact Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.10 5.18 6.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.10 5.18 6.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 0.04 0.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.11 4.97 6.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.70 0.25 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.04 0.04
Depreciation 0.05 0.02 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 -0.18 0.31
Other Income -0.01 0.06 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 -0.12 0.31
Interest 0.28 0.32 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.18 -0.44 0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.18 -0.44 0.11
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 -0.44 0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 -0.44 0.11
Equity Share Capital 5.54 5.54 5.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.08 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.08 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.08 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.08 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited