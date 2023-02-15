Pact Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, down 68.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in December 2022 down 68.61% from Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 261.38% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 56.76% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.