    Pact Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, down 68.61% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pact Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in December 2022 down 68.61% from Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 261.38% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 56.76% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

    Pact Industries shares closed at 1.76 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.59% returns over the last 6 months and -45.85% over the last 12 months.

    Pact Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.105.186.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.105.186.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.020.040.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.114.976.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.700.250.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.040.04
    Depreciation0.050.020.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.050.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.11-0.180.31
    Other Income-0.010.06--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.11-0.120.31
    Interest0.280.320.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.18-0.440.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.18-0.440.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.440.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.440.11
    Equity Share Capital5.545.545.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.080.02
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.080.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.080.02
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.080.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

