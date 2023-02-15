Pact Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, down 68.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pact Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in December 2022 down 68.61% from Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 261.38% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 56.76% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
Pact Industries shares closed at 1.76 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.59% returns over the last 6 months and -45.85% over the last 12 months.
|Pact Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.10
|5.18
|6.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.10
|5.18
|6.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.04
|0.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.11
|4.97
|6.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.70
|0.25
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.02
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|-0.18
|0.31
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.06
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|-0.12
|0.31
|Interest
|0.28
|0.32
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.44
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|-0.44
|0.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-0.44
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-0.44
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|5.54
|5.54
|5.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.08
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.08
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.08
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.08
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited