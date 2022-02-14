Pact Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore, down 33.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore in December 2021 down 33.19% from Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 up 223.89% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 23.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

Pact Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Pact Industries shares closed at 3.10 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 74.16% returns over the last 6 months