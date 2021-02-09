Pact Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.03 crore, down 29.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.03 crore in December 2020 down 29.3% from Rs. 14.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 46.78% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Pact Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Pact Industries shares closed at 2.63 on March 05, 2020 (BSE)