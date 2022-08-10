 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pacific Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.49 crore, down 39.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pacific Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.49 crore in June 2022 down 39.22% from Rs. 101.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022 down 87.53% from Rs. 6.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2022 down 54.85% from Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021.

Pacific Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.23 in June 2021.

Pacific Ind shares closed at 343.85 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.96% returns over the last 6 months and 6.99% over the last 12 months.

Pacific Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.49 54.21 101.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.49 54.21 101.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.21 33.46 37.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.17 1.17 47.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.86 4.80 -6.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.25 2.14 1.90
Depreciation 2.86 4.18 2.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.40 10.39 8.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.47 -1.93 10.15
Other Income 0.54 0.82 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.01 -1.11 10.93
Interest 2.04 1.73 1.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.97 -2.84 9.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.97 -2.84 9.05
Tax 0.15 -0.38 2.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.83 -2.45 6.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.83 -2.45 6.63
Equity Share Capital 3.45 3.45 3.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.40 -7.11 19.23
Diluted EPS 2.40 -7.11 19.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.40 -7.11 19.23
Diluted EPS 2.40 -7.11 19.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
