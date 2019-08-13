Pacific Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.41 crore, up 31.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.41 crore in June 2019 up 31.78% from Rs. 21.56 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2019 down 22.58% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2019 up 8.4% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2018.

Pacific Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.53 in June 2018.

Pacific Ind shares closed at 116.90 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.79% returns over the last 6 months and -11.34% over the last 12 months.