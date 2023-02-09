Pacific Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.17 crore, down 63.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.17 crore in December 2022 down 63.8% from Rs. 61.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 207.35% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 44.03% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.