Pacific Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.17 crore, down 63.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pacific Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.17 crore in December 2022 down 63.8% from Rs. 61.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 207.35% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 44.03% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.

Pacific Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.17 60.00 61.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.17 60.00 61.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.16 36.47 46.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.44 5.98 1.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.19 -2.62 -1.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.68 2.11 2.34
Depreciation 2.83 2.84 2.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.54 13.89 8.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.67 1.32 1.96
Other Income 1.12 1.13 1.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 2.46 3.31
Interest 2.23 2.32 1.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.78 0.14 1.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.78 0.14 1.45
Tax -0.68 0.12 0.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.10 0.02 1.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.10 0.02 1.03
Equity Share Capital 3.45 3.45 3.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.20 0.05 2.98
Diluted EPS -3.20 0.05 2.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.20 0.05 2.98
Diluted EPS -3.20 0.05 2.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited