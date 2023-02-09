English
    Pacific Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.17 crore, down 63.8% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pacific Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.17 crore in December 2022 down 63.8% from Rs. 61.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 207.35% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 44.03% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.

    Pacific Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.1760.0061.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.1760.0061.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.1636.4746.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.445.981.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.19-2.62-1.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.682.112.34
    Depreciation2.832.842.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.5413.898.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.671.321.96
    Other Income1.121.131.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.452.463.31
    Interest2.232.321.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.780.141.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.780.141.45
    Tax-0.680.120.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.100.021.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.100.021.03
    Equity Share Capital3.453.453.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.200.052.98
    Diluted EPS-3.200.052.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.200.052.98
    Diluted EPS-3.200.052.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited