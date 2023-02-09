Pacific Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.17 crore, down 63.8% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pacific Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.17 crore in December 2022 down 63.8% from Rs. 61.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 207.35% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 44.03% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.
Pacific Ind shares closed at 191.05 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.83% returns over the last 6 months and -44.21% over the last 12 months.
|Pacific Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.17
|60.00
|61.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.17
|60.00
|61.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.16
|36.47
|46.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.44
|5.98
|1.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.19
|-2.62
|-1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.68
|2.11
|2.34
|Depreciation
|2.83
|2.84
|2.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|13.89
|8.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|1.32
|1.96
|Other Income
|1.12
|1.13
|1.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|2.46
|3.31
|Interest
|2.23
|2.32
|1.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.78
|0.14
|1.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.78
|0.14
|1.45
|Tax
|-0.68
|0.12
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.10
|0.02
|1.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.10
|0.02
|1.03
|Equity Share Capital
|3.45
|3.45
|3.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.20
|0.05
|2.98
|Diluted EPS
|-3.20
|0.05
|2.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.20
|0.05
|2.98
|Diluted EPS
|-3.20
|0.05
|2.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited