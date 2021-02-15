Pacific Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.90 crore, up 124.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.90 crore in December 2020 up 124.35% from Rs. 18.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 96.76% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2020 down 15.43% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2019.

Pacific Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2019.

Pacific Ind shares closed at 182.45 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.63% returns over the last 6 months and 99.07% over the last 12 months.