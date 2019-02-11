Pacific Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore, up 71.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore in December 2018 up 71.03% from Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 392.16% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2018 up 34.55% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2017.

Pacific Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2017.

Pacific Ind shares closed at 120.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.29% returns over the last 6 months and -15.73% over the last 12 months.