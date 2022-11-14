English
    Pacific Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.00 crore, down 9.92% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pacific Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.00 crore in September 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 67.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2022 down 69.04% from Rs. 5.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2022 down 35.96% from Rs. 9.90 crore in September 2021.

    Pacific Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.18 in September 2021.

    Pacific Ind shares closed at 439.70 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.08% returns over the last 6 months and -42.17% over the last 12 months.

    Pacific Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.0063.1367.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.0063.1367.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.4741.2146.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.122.161.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.98-0.830.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.332.992.31
    Depreciation2.862.872.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.5012.899.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.711.845.26
    Other Income2.772.222.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.484.067.80
    Interest1.181.060.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.293.017.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.293.017.24
    Tax0.560.651.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.732.365.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.732.365.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.732.365.58
    Equity Share Capital3.453.453.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.016.8416.18
    Diluted EPS5.016.8416.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.016.8416.18
    Diluted EPS5.016.8416.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
