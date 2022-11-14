Pacific Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.00 crore, down 9.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.00 crore in September 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 67.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2022 down 69.04% from Rs. 5.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2022 down 35.96% from Rs. 9.90 crore in September 2021.

Pacific Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.18 in September 2021.

Pacific Ind shares closed at 439.70 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.08% returns over the last 6 months and -42.17% over the last 12 months.