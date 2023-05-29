English
    Pacific Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.47 crore, down 24.37% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pacific Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.47 crore in March 2023 down 24.37% from Rs. 53.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 up 399.67% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2023 up 21.06% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.

    Pacific Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2022.

    Pacific Ind shares closed at 127.50 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.67% returns over the last 6 months and -52.33% over the last 12 months.

    Pacific Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.4722.8253.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.4722.8253.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.152.0434.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.412.44-0.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.4813.193.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.641.832.85
    Depreciation2.832.854.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.341.9911.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.38-1.51-2.16
    Other Income8.023.422.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.631.910.46
    Interest0.601.051.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.040.86-0.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.040.86-0.67
    Tax0.390.08-0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.650.78-0.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.650.78-0.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.650.78-0.55
    Equity Share Capital6.893.453.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.322.25-1.59
    Diluted EPS3.322.25-1.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.322.25-1.59
    Diluted EPS3.322.25-1.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

