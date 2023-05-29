Pacific Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.47 crore, down 24.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.47 crore in March 2023 down 24.37% from Rs. 53.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 up 399.67% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2023 up 21.06% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.

Pacific Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2022.

Pacific Ind shares closed at 127.50 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.67% returns over the last 6 months and -52.33% over the last 12 months.