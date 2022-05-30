 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pacific Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.52 crore, down 23.37% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pacific Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.52 crore in March 2022 down 23.37% from Rs. 69.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 122.96% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022 down 48.52% from Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2021.

Pacific Ind shares closed at 409.95 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Pacific Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.52 61.74 69.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53.52 61.74 69.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.45 45.46 30.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.23 2.07 26.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.42 -1.26 -6.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.85 2.55 2.63
Depreciation 4.05 2.56 2.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.15 8.41 11.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.16 1.95 2.10
Other Income 2.62 2.62 3.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 4.57 6.00
Interest 1.13 0.95 0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.67 3.61 5.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.67 3.61 5.07
Tax -0.12 1.09 2.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.55 2.52 2.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.55 2.52 2.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.55 2.52 2.39
Equity Share Capital 3.45 3.45 3.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.59 7.32 6.94
Diluted EPS -1.59 7.32 6.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.59 7.32 6.94
Diluted EPS -1.59 7.32 6.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:06 pm
