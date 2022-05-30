Pacific Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.52 crore, down 23.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pacific Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.52 crore in March 2022 down 23.37% from Rs. 69.84 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 122.96% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022 down 48.52% from Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2021.
Pacific Ind shares closed at 409.95 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Pacific Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.52
|61.74
|69.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.52
|61.74
|69.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.45
|45.46
|30.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.23
|2.07
|26.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.42
|-1.26
|-6.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.85
|2.55
|2.63
|Depreciation
|4.05
|2.56
|2.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.15
|8.41
|11.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.16
|1.95
|2.10
|Other Income
|2.62
|2.62
|3.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|4.57
|6.00
|Interest
|1.13
|0.95
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|3.61
|5.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|3.61
|5.07
|Tax
|-0.12
|1.09
|2.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|2.52
|2.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|2.52
|2.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.55
|2.52
|2.39
|Equity Share Capital
|3.45
|3.45
|3.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|7.32
|6.94
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|7.32
|6.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|7.32
|6.94
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|7.32
|6.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited