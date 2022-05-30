Pacific Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.52 crore, down 23.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.52 crore in March 2022 down 23.37% from Rs. 69.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 122.96% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022 down 48.52% from Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2021.

Pacific Ind shares closed at 409.95 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)