Pacific Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.31 crore, down 20.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.31 crore in June 2023 down 20.31% from Rs. 63.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2023 up 12.92% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2023 down 25.97% from Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2022.

Pacific Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.84 in June 2022.

Pacific Ind shares closed at 161.05 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.40% returns over the last 6 months and -22.47% over the last 12 months.