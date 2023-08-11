English
    Pacific Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.31 crore, down 20.31% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pacific Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.31 crore in June 2023 down 20.31% from Rs. 63.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2023 up 12.92% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2023 down 25.97% from Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2022.

    Pacific Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.84 in June 2022.

    Pacific Ind shares closed at 161.05 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.40% returns over the last 6 months and -22.47% over the last 12 months.

    Pacific Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.3140.4763.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.3140.4763.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.9215.1541.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.543.412.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.2616.48-0.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.242.642.99
    Depreciation2.652.832.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.905.3412.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.21-5.381.84
    Other Income3.698.022.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.482.634.06
    Interest0.970.601.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.512.043.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.512.043.01
    Tax-1.150.390.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.661.652.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.661.652.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.661.652.36
    Equity Share Capital6.896.893.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.863.326.84
    Diluted EPS3.863.326.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.863.326.84
    Diluted EPS3.863.326.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023

