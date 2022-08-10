Pacific Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore, down 37.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore in June 2022 down 37.25% from Rs. 100.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022 down 71.82% from Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2022 down 51.67% from Rs. 14.34 crore in June 2021.

Pacific Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 24.28 in June 2021.

Pacific Ind shares closed at 343.85 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.96% returns over the last 6 months and 6.99% over the last 12 months.