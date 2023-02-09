Pacific Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.82 crore, down 63.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.82 crore in December 2022 down 63.03% from Rs. 61.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 69.23% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2022 down 33.24% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021.