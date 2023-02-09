English
    Pacific Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.82 crore, down 63.03% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pacific Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.82 crore in December 2022 down 63.03% from Rs. 61.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 69.23% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2022 down 33.24% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021.

    Pacific Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.8261.0061.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.8261.0061.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.0436.4745.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.446.122.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.19-2.98-1.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.833.332.55
    Depreciation2.852.862.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.9914.508.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.510.711.95
    Other Income3.422.772.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.913.484.57
    Interest1.051.180.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.862.293.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.862.293.61
    Tax0.080.561.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.781.732.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.781.732.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.781.732.52
    Equity Share Capital3.453.453.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.255.017.32
    Diluted EPS2.255.017.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.255.017.32
    Diluted EPS2.255.017.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited