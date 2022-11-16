P M Telelinnks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore, up 27.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore in September 2022 up 27.85% from Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 44.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

P M Telelinnks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.

P M Telelinnks shares closed at 6.28 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 58.19% returns over the last 6 months