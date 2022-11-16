 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
P M Telelinnks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore, up 27.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for P M Telelinnks are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore in September 2022 up 27.85% from Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 44.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

P M Telelinnks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.

P M Telelinnks shares closed at 6.28 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 58.19% returns over the last 6 months

P M Telelinnks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.70 5.43 6.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.70 5.43 6.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.60 5.38 5.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.02
Depreciation -- -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 0.00 0.06
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 0.00 0.06
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.09 0.00 0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.09 0.00 0.06
Tax 0.02 -- 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.07 0.00 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.07 0.00 0.05
Equity Share Capital 10.08 10.08 10.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.00 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.07 -- 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.00 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.07 -- 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:22 am