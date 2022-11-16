P M Telelinnks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore, up 27.85% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for P M Telelinnks are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore in September 2022 up 27.85% from Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 44.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
P M Telelinnks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.
P M Telelinnks shares closed at 6.28 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 58.19% returns over the last 6 months
|P M Telelinnks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.70
|5.43
|6.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.70
|5.43
|6.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.60
|5.38
|5.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.00
|0.06
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.00
|0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.00
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|0.00
|0.06
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|0.00
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|0.00
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|10.08
|10.08
|10.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.00
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|--
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.00
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|--
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited