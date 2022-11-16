English
    P M Telelinnks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore, up 27.85% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for P M Telelinnks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore in September 2022 up 27.85% from Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 44.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    P M Telelinnks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.

    P M Telelinnks shares closed at 6.28 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 58.19% returns over the last 6 months

    P M Telelinnks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.705.436.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.705.436.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.605.385.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.02
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses--0.040.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.000.06
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.000.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.090.000.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.090.000.06
    Tax0.02--0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.070.000.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.070.000.05
    Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.000.05
    Diluted EPS0.07--0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.000.05
    Diluted EPS0.07--0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:22 am