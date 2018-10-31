P M Telelinnks Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore, up 1498.28% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore in September 2018 up 1498.28% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 up 1466.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

P M Telelinnks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2017.

P M Telelinnks shares closed at 1.61 on October 29, 2018 (BSE)