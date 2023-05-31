P M Telelinnks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.96 crore, down 14.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.96 crore in March 2023 down 14.71% from Rs. 14.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 105.96% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 106.74% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2022.

P M Telelinnks shares closed at 6.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.