P M Telelinnks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.96 crore, down 14.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for P M Telelinnks are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.96 crore in March 2023 down 14.71% from Rs. 14.03 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 105.96% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 106.74% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2022.
P M Telelinnks shares closed at 6.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.
|P M Telelinnks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.96
|6.93
|14.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.96
|6.93
|14.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.25
|8.39
|13.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.77
|-1.77
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.28
|0.48
|Other Income
|--
|--
|1.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.28
|1.93
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.28
|1.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|0.28
|1.93
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.07
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.21
|1.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.21
|1.81
|Equity Share Capital
|10.08
|10.08
|10.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.21
|1.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.21
|1.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.21
|1.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.21
|1.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited