    P M Telelinnks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.96 crore, down 14.71% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for P M Telelinnks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.96 crore in March 2023 down 14.71% from Rs. 14.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 105.96% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 106.74% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2022.

    P M Telelinnks shares closed at 6.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.

    P M Telelinnks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.966.9314.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.966.9314.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.258.3913.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.77-1.77--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.000.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.280.48
    Other Income----1.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.281.93
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.130.281.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.130.281.93
    Tax-0.020.070.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.110.211.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.110.211.81
    Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.211.79
    Diluted EPS-0.110.211.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.211.79
    Diluted EPS-0.110.211.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #P M Telelinnks #Results #Steel - CR & HR Strips
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm