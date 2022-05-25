 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
P M Telelinnks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore, up 1101.09% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for P M Telelinnks are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore in March 2022 up 1101.09% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2022 up 1882.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2022 up 1854.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

P M Telelinnks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

P M Telelinnks shares closed at 5.00 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.75% returns over the last 6 months

P M Telelinnks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.03 12.10 1.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.03 12.10 1.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.50 12.06 1.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.03
Depreciation -- -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.02 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.48 -0.01 -0.11
Other Income 1.46 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.93 -0.01 -0.11
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.93 -0.01 -0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.93 -0.01 -0.11
Tax 0.13 0.00 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.81 -0.01 -0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.81 -0.01 -0.10
Equity Share Capital 10.08 10.08 10.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 0.00 -0.10
Diluted EPS 1.79 -- -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 0.00 -0.10
Diluted EPS 1.79 -- -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:33 am
