P M Telelinnks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore, up 1101.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore in March 2022 up 1101.09% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2022 up 1882.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2022 up 1854.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

P M Telelinnks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

P M Telelinnks shares closed at 5.00 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.75% returns over the last 6 months