P M Telelinnks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore, up 1101.09% Y-o-Y
May 25, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for P M Telelinnks are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore in March 2022 up 1101.09% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2022 up 1882.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2022 up 1854.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
P M Telelinnks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.
P M Telelinnks shares closed at 5.00 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.75% returns over the last 6 months
|P M Telelinnks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.03
|12.10
|1.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.03
|12.10
|1.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.50
|12.06
|1.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|-0.01
|-0.11
|Other Income
|1.46
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.93
|-0.01
|-0.11
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.93
|-0.01
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.93
|-0.01
|-0.11
|Tax
|0.13
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.81
|-0.01
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.81
|-0.01
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|10.08
|10.08
|10.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|0.00
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.79
|--
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|0.00
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.79
|--
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
