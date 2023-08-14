English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    P M Telelinnks Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.39 crore, up 36.17% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for P M Telelinnks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.39 crore in June 2023 up 36.17% from Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 1297.78% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    P M Telelinnks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

    P M Telelinnks shares closed at 5.75 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and -57.38% over the last 12 months.

    P M Telelinnks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.3911.965.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.3911.965.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.2710.255.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--1.77--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.030.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.040.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-0.130.00
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-0.130.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.07-0.130.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.07-0.130.00
    Tax0.02-0.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.05-0.110.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.05-0.110.00
    Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-0.110.00
    Diluted EPS0.05-0.11--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-0.110.00
    Diluted EPS0.05-0.11--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #P M Telelinnks #Results #Steel - CR & HR Strips
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!