P M Telelinnks Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.39 crore, up 36.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.39 crore in June 2023 up 36.17% from Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 1297.78% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

P M Telelinnks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

P M Telelinnks shares closed at 5.75 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and -57.38% over the last 12 months.