P M Telelinnks Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore, down 26.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore in June 2019 down 26.61% from Rs. 7.53 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019 down 7.82% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019 down 10% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

P M Telelinnks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2018.

P M Telelinnks shares closed at 2.88 on July 22, 2019 (BSE)