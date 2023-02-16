P M Telelinnks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore, down 42.76% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.93 7.70 12.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.93 7.70 12.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 8.39 7.60 12.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.77 -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.01 0.02 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.00 -- 0.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.28 0.09 -0.01 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.28 0.09 -0.01 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.28 0.09 -0.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.28 0.09 -0.01 Tax 0.07 0.02 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 0.07 -0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 0.07 -0.01 Equity Share Capital 10.08 10.08 10.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.21 0.07 0.00 Diluted EPS 0.21 0.07 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.21 0.07 0.00 Diluted EPS 0.21 0.07 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited