P M Telelinnks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore, down 42.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for P M Telelinnks are:Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore in December 2022 down 42.76% from Rs. 12.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 4274% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 2900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
P M Telelinnks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021. P M Telelinnks shares closed at 7.14 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.38% returns over the last 6 months and 109.38% over the last 12 months.
P M Telelinnks
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations6.937.7012.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.937.7012.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods8.397.6012.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.77----
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.010.02
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.00--0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.280.09-0.01
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.280.09-0.01
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.280.09-0.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.280.09-0.01
Tax0.070.020.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.210.07-0.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.210.07-0.01
Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.070.00
Diluted EPS0.210.07--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.070.00
Diluted EPS0.210.07--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

