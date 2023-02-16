English
    P M Telelinnks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore, down 42.76% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for P M Telelinnks are:Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore in December 2022 down 42.76% from Rs. 12.10 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 4274% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 2900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
    P M Telelinnks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.P M Telelinnks shares closed at 7.14 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.38% returns over the last 6 months and 109.38% over the last 12 months.
    P M Telelinnks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.937.7012.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.937.7012.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.397.6012.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.77----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.010.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.00--0.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.280.09-0.01
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.280.09-0.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.280.09-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.280.09-0.01
    Tax0.070.020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.210.07-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.210.07-0.01
    Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.210.070.00
    Diluted EPS0.210.07--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.210.070.00
    Diluted EPS0.210.07--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

