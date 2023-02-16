P M Telelinnks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore, down 42.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for P M Telelinnks are:Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore in December 2022 down 42.76% from Rs. 12.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 4274% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 2900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
P M Telelinnks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.
|P M Telelinnks shares closed at 7.14 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.38% returns over the last 6 months and 109.38% over the last 12 months.
|P M Telelinnks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.93
|7.70
|12.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.93
|7.70
|12.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.39
|7.60
|12.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.77
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.09
|-0.01
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.09
|-0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.09
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.28
|0.09
|-0.01
|Tax
|0.07
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|0.07
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|0.07
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|10.08
|10.08
|10.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|0.07
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|0.07
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|0.07
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|0.07
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited