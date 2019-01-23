P M Telelinnks Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.41 crore, up 296.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.41 crore in December 2018 up 296.74% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 358.82% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

P M Telelinnks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2017.

P M Telelinnks shares closed at 1.30 on January 14, 2019 (BSE)