P and G Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,044.89 crore, down 1.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,044.89 crore in September 2022 down 1.27% from Rs. 1,058.30 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 154.41 crore in September 2022 down 29.26% from Rs. 218.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.71 crore in September 2022 down 28.14% from Rs. 307.12 crore in September 2021.
P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 47.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 67.25 in September 2021.
P and G shares closed at 14,114.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -1.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,040.92
|755.65
|1,058.30
|Other Operating Income
|3.97
|20.73
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,044.89
|776.38
|1,058.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|266.30
|210.71
|343.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|211.42
|173.68
|13.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-44.41
|-5.38
|-2.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.26
|42.29
|56.16
|Depreciation
|13.96
|14.18
|12.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|155.69
|96.92
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|190.65
|191.07
|346.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|200.02
|52.91
|288.63
|Other Income
|6.73
|5.63
|5.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|206.75
|58.54
|294.43
|Interest
|0.95
|0.84
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|205.80
|57.70
|293.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|205.80
|57.70
|293.84
|Tax
|51.39
|15.15
|75.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|154.41
|42.55
|218.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|154.41
|42.55
|218.29
|Equity Share Capital
|32.46
|32.46
|32.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|47.57
|13.11
|67.25
|Diluted EPS
|47.57
|13.11
|67.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|47.57
|13.11
|67.25
|Diluted EPS
|47.57
|13.11
|67.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited