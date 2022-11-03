 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
P and G Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,044.89 crore, down 1.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,044.89 crore in September 2022 down 1.27% from Rs. 1,058.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 154.41 crore in September 2022 down 29.26% from Rs. 218.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.71 crore in September 2022 down 28.14% from Rs. 307.12 crore in September 2021.

P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 47.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 67.25 in September 2021.

P and G shares closed at 14,114.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -1.55% over the last 12 months.

Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,040.92 755.65 1,058.30
Other Operating Income 3.97 20.73 --
Total Income From Operations 1,044.89 776.38 1,058.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 266.30 210.71 343.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 211.42 173.68 13.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -44.41 -5.38 -2.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.26 42.29 56.16
Depreciation 13.96 14.18 12.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 155.69 96.92 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 190.65 191.07 346.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.02 52.91 288.63
Other Income 6.73 5.63 5.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.75 58.54 294.43
Interest 0.95 0.84 0.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 205.80 57.70 293.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 205.80 57.70 293.84
Tax 51.39 15.15 75.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 154.41 42.55 218.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 154.41 42.55 218.29
Equity Share Capital 32.46 32.46 32.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 47.57 13.11 67.25
Diluted EPS 47.57 13.11 67.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 47.57 13.11 67.25
Diluted EPS 47.57 13.11 67.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
