you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 04:52 PM IST

P and G Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 791.80 crore, up 20.41% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 791.80 crore in September 2018 up 20.41% from Rs. 657.59 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.11 crore in September 2018 up 24.71% from Rs. 115.56 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.12 crore in September 2018 up 22.06% from Rs. 190.99 crore in September 2017.

P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 44.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 35.60 in September 2017.

P and G shares closed at 9,438.50 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -2.55% returns over the last 6 months and 8.25% over the last 12 months.

Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 791.80 524.65 704.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 791.80 524.65 704.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 260.51 133.03 149.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 104.27 59.51 121.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -49.59 -6.56 9.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.81 24.38 29.02
Depreciation 12.07 12.33 13.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 83.20 67.73 67.49
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 148.04 162.63 116.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 197.49 71.60 196.71
Other Income 23.56 6.83 7.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.05 78.43 203.80
Interest 0.42 4.05 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 220.63 74.38 203.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 220.63 74.38 203.33
Tax 76.52 29.83 72.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 144.11 44.55 131.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 144.11 44.55 131.24
Equity Share Capital 32.46 32.46 32.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 44.40 13.72 40.43
Diluted EPS 44.40 13.72 40.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 44.40 13.72 40.43
Diluted EPS 44.40 13.72 40.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 04:40 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #P and G #Personal Care #Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care #Results

