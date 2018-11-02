P and G Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 791.80 crore, up 20.41% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:
Net Sales at Rs 791.80 crore in September 2018 up 20.41% from Rs. 657.59 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.11 crore in September 2018 up 24.71% from Rs. 115.56 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.12 crore in September 2018 up 22.06% from Rs. 190.99 crore in September 2017.
P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 44.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 35.60 in September 2017.
P and G shares closed at 9,438.50 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -2.55% returns over the last 6 months and 8.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|791.80
|524.65
|704.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|791.80
|524.65
|704.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|260.51
|133.03
|149.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|104.27
|59.51
|121.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-49.59
|-6.56
|9.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.81
|24.38
|29.02
|Depreciation
|12.07
|12.33
|13.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|83.20
|67.73
|67.49
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|148.04
|162.63
|116.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|197.49
|71.60
|196.71
|Other Income
|23.56
|6.83
|7.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|221.05
|78.43
|203.80
|Interest
|0.42
|4.05
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|220.63
|74.38
|203.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|220.63
|74.38
|203.33
|Tax
|76.52
|29.83
|72.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|144.11
|44.55
|131.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|144.11
|44.55
|131.24
|Equity Share Capital
|32.46
|32.46
|32.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|44.40
|13.72
|40.43
|Diluted EPS
|44.40
|13.72
|40.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|44.40
|13.72
|40.43
|Diluted EPS
|44.40
|13.72
|40.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited