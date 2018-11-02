P and G Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 791.80 crore, up 20.41% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 791.80 crore in September 2018 up 20.41% from Rs. 657.59 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.11 crore in September 2018 up 24.71% from Rs. 115.56 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.12 crore in September 2018 up 22.06% from Rs. 190.99 crore in September 2017.

P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 44.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 35.60 in September 2017.

P and G shares closed at 9,438.50 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -2.55% returns over the last 6 months and 8.25% over the last 12 months.