P and G Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 759.66 crore, up 15.79% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 759.66 crore in March 2021 up 15.79% from Rs. 656.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.33 crore in March 2021 up 7.94% from Rs. 91.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.44 crore in March 2021 up 3.16% from Rs. 139.05 crore in March 2020.

P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 30.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 28.07 in March 2020.

P and G shares closed at 13,558.95 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.22% returns over the last 6 months and 34.63% over the last 12 months.

Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations759.661,018.44656.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations759.661,018.44656.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials249.45297.05210.64
Purchase of Traded Goods11.678.0424.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.297.77-16.18
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost56.9641.3650.20
Depreciation11.2611.9811.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses129.58108.5774.74
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies7.64--13.88
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses184.96213.24173.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.43330.43112.78
Other Income14.759.3514.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.18339.78127.30
Interest2.952.072.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax129.23337.71124.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax129.23337.71124.87
Tax30.9087.0933.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities98.33250.6291.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period98.33250.6291.10
Equity Share Capital32.4632.4632.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS30.2977.2128.07
Diluted EPS30.2977.2128.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS30.2977.2128.07
Diluted EPS30.2977.2128.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2021 12:28 pm

