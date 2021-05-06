P and G Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 759.66 crore, up 15.79% Y-o-Y
May 06, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:
Net Sales at Rs 759.66 crore in March 2021 up 15.79% from Rs. 656.05 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.33 crore in March 2021 up 7.94% from Rs. 91.10 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.44 crore in March 2021 up 3.16% from Rs. 139.05 crore in March 2020.
P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 30.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 28.07 in March 2020.
P and G shares closed at 13,558.95 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.22% returns over the last 6 months and 34.63% over the last 12 months.
|Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|759.66
|1,018.44
|656.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|759.66
|1,018.44
|656.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|249.45
|297.05
|210.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.67
|8.04
|24.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.29
|7.77
|-16.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.96
|41.36
|50.20
|Depreciation
|11.26
|11.98
|11.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|129.58
|108.57
|74.74
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|7.64
|--
|13.88
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|184.96
|213.24
|173.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|117.43
|330.43
|112.78
|Other Income
|14.75
|9.35
|14.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|132.18
|339.78
|127.30
|Interest
|2.95
|2.07
|2.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|129.23
|337.71
|124.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|129.23
|337.71
|124.87
|Tax
|30.90
|87.09
|33.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|98.33
|250.62
|91.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|98.33
|250.62
|91.10
|Equity Share Capital
|32.46
|32.46
|32.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|30.29
|77.21
|28.07
|Diluted EPS
|30.29
|77.21
|28.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|30.29
|77.21
|28.07
|Diluted EPS
|30.29
|77.21
|28.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited