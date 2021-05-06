P and G Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 759.66 crore, up 15.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 759.66 crore in March 2021 up 15.79% from Rs. 656.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.33 crore in March 2021 up 7.94% from Rs. 91.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.44 crore in March 2021 up 3.16% from Rs. 139.05 crore in March 2020.

P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 30.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 28.07 in March 2020.

P and G shares closed at 13,558.95 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.22% returns over the last 6 months and 34.63% over the last 12 months.