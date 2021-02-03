MARKET NEWS

P and G Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,018.44 crore, up 18.52% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 10:50 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,018.44 crore in December 2020 up 18.52% from Rs. 859.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.62 crore in December 2020 up 84.37% from Rs. 135.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.76 crore in December 2020 up 79.73% from Rs. 195.72 crore in December 2019.

P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 77.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 41.88 in December 2019.

P and G shares closed at 11,120.75 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.56% over the last 12 months.

Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,018.441,009.45859.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,018.441,009.45859.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials297.05328.96289.15
Purchase of Traded Goods8.048.0010.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.776.2221.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.3661.4842.92
Depreciation11.9811.8011.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses108.5790.20108.01
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses213.24176.29200.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax330.43326.50175.22
Other Income9.359.569.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax339.78336.06184.24
Interest2.070.362.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax337.71335.70182.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax337.71335.70182.00
Tax87.0981.8446.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities250.62253.86135.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period250.62253.86135.93
Equity Share Capital32.4632.4632.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS77.2178.2141.88
Diluted EPS77.2178.2141.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS77.2178.2141.88
Diluted EPS77.2178.2141.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #P and G #Personal Care #Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care #Results
first published: Feb 3, 2021 10:44 pm

