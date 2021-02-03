P and G Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,018.44 crore, up 18.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,018.44 crore in December 2020 up 18.52% from Rs. 859.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.62 crore in December 2020 up 84.37% from Rs. 135.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.76 crore in December 2020 up 79.73% from Rs. 195.72 crore in December 2019.

P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 77.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 41.88 in December 2019.

P and G shares closed at 11,120.75 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.56% over the last 12 months.