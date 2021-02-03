P and G Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,018.44 crore, up 18.52% Y-o-Y
February 03, 2021 / 10:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,018.44 crore in December 2020 up 18.52% from Rs. 859.27 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.62 crore in December 2020 up 84.37% from Rs. 135.93 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.76 crore in December 2020 up 79.73% from Rs. 195.72 crore in December 2019.
P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 77.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 41.88 in December 2019.
P and G shares closed at 11,120.75 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.56% over the last 12 months.
|Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,018.44
|1,009.45
|859.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,018.44
|1,009.45
|859.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|297.05
|328.96
|289.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.04
|8.00
|10.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.77
|6.22
|21.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.36
|61.48
|42.92
|Depreciation
|11.98
|11.80
|11.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|108.57
|90.20
|108.01
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|213.24
|176.29
|200.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|330.43
|326.50
|175.22
|Other Income
|9.35
|9.56
|9.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|339.78
|336.06
|184.24
|Interest
|2.07
|0.36
|2.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|337.71
|335.70
|182.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|337.71
|335.70
|182.00
|Tax
|87.09
|81.84
|46.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|250.62
|253.86
|135.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|250.62
|253.86
|135.93
|Equity Share Capital
|32.46
|32.46
|32.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|77.21
|78.21
|41.88
|Diluted EPS
|77.21
|78.21
|41.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|77.21
|78.21
|41.88
|Diluted EPS
|77.21
|78.21
|41.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited