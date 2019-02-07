P and G Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 818.07 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:
Net Sales at Rs 818.07 crore in December 2018 up 16.18% from Rs. 704.16 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.12 crore in December 2018 down 5.43% from Rs. 131.24 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.89 crore in December 2018 down 6.64% from Rs. 217.32 crore in December 2017.
P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 38.24 in December 2018 from Rs. 40.43 in December 2017.
P and G shares closed at 9,977.90 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and 10.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|818.07
|791.80
|568.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|818.07
|791.80
|568.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|212.49
|260.51
|115.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|139.92
|104.27
|73.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.46
|-49.59
|15.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.92
|35.81
|32.66
|Depreciation
|12.34
|12.07
|13.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|89.68
|83.20
|72.55
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|136.37
|148.04
|125.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|178.89
|197.49
|120.10
|Other Income
|11.66
|23.56
|6.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|190.55
|221.05
|126.71
|Interest
|0.48
|0.42
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|190.07
|220.63
|126.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|190.07
|220.63
|126.32
|Tax
|65.95
|76.52
|43.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|124.12
|144.11
|83.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|124.12
|144.11
|83.24
|Equity Share Capital
|32.46
|32.46
|32.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|38.24
|44.40
|25.64
|Diluted EPS
|38.24
|44.40
|25.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|38.24
|44.40
|25.64
|Diluted EPS
|38.24
|44.40
|25.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited