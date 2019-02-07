P and G Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 818.07 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 818.07 crore in December 2018 up 16.18% from Rs. 704.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.12 crore in December 2018 down 5.43% from Rs. 131.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.89 crore in December 2018 down 6.64% from Rs. 217.32 crore in December 2017.

P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 38.24 in December 2018 from Rs. 40.43 in December 2017.

P and G shares closed at 9,977.90 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and 10.68% over the last 12 months.