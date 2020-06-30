Ozone World Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 79.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 79.84% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 91.11% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 down 23.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

Ozone World EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2019.

Ozone World shares closed at 77.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)