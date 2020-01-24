Ozone World Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 6.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2019 up 6.65% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019 up 3.77% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018.

Ozone World EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2018.

Ozone World shares closed at 80.00 on January 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 65.63% returns over the last 6 months