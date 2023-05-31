English
    OXYGENTA PHARMA Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore, up 15.69% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore in March 2023 up 15.69% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2023 down 369.25% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 down 57.34% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

    OXYGENTA PHARMA shares closed at 32.78 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.08% returns over the last 6 months and 35.73% over the last 12 months.

    OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.197.857.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.197.857.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.358.124.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.78-1.960.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.270.08
    Depreciation0.850.400.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.443.743.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.10-2.73-1.82
    Other Income0.000.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.10-2.71-1.81
    Interest0.940.200.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.04-2.91-1.98
    Exceptional Items-0.05-0.341.18
    P/L Before Tax-4.09-3.25-0.79
    Tax0.20--0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.29-3.25-0.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.29-3.25-0.91
    Equity Share Capital14.2014.2014.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.02-2.29-0.64
    Diluted EPS-3.02-2.29-0.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.02-2.29-0.64
    Diluted EPS-3.02-2.29-0.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #OXYGENTA PHARMA #OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:44 pm