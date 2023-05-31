OXYGENTA PHARMA Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore, up 15.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore in March 2023 up 15.69% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2023 down 369.25% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 down 57.34% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

OXYGENTA PHARMA shares closed at 32.78 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.08% returns over the last 6 months and 35.73% over the last 12 months.