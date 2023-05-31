OXYGENTA PHARMA Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore, up 15.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore in March 2023 up 15.69% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2023 down 369.25% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 down 57.34% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.
OXYGENTA PHARMA shares closed at 32.78 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.08% returns over the last 6 months and 35.73% over the last 12 months.
|OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.19
|7.85
|7.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.19
|7.85
|7.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.35
|8.12
|4.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.78
|-1.96
|0.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.27
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.40
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.44
|3.74
|3.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.10
|-2.73
|-1.82
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.10
|-2.71
|-1.81
|Interest
|0.94
|0.20
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.04
|-2.91
|-1.98
|Exceptional Items
|-0.05
|-0.34
|1.18
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.09
|-3.25
|-0.79
|Tax
|0.20
|--
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.29
|-3.25
|-0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.29
|-3.25
|-0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|14.20
|14.20
|14.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.02
|-2.29
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-3.02
|-2.29
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.02
|-2.29
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-3.02
|-2.29
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited